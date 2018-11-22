Fix a Friend reopens after Florence flooding

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After being flooded with three feet of water following Hurricane Florence, Fix a Friend Spay/Neuter Clinic has reopened.
Established by the rescue group Adopt an Angel in 2013, Fix a Friend provides low-cost spay/neuter for dogs and cats across Southeastern North Carolina.
“With superhuman efforts from volunteers and contractors and contributions that poured in from rescue partners and caring individuals, we reopened in just 2 months,” said Jill Jones, Adopt an Angel co-founder. “The 40,000 surgeries performed over 5 years were paying off in lower euthanasia numbers at area shelters, and we simply couldn’t let that progress be erased by a lengthy closure.”
County shelters, other rescue groups and individuals within a two-hour radius drive to Fix a Friend to spay and neuter homeless animals, feral cats and family pets.
According to a news release, Fix a Friend passed all inspections and recertifications to reopen for shelter pets November 12, then to individual appointments November 19.
Fix a Friend is located at mile marker 35 on Hwy. 17 in Brunswick County, about halfway between Wilmington and Shallotte.