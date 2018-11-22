Fix a Friend reopens after Florence flooding

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After being flooded with three feet of water following Hurricane Florence, Fix a Friend Spay/Neuter Clinic has reopened.

Established by the rescue group Adopt an Angel in 2013, Fix a Friend provides low-cost spay/neuter for dogs and cats across Southeastern North Carolina.

- Advertisement -

“With superhuman efforts from volunteers and contractors and contributions that poured in from rescue partners and caring individuals, we reopened in just 2 months,” said Jill Jones, Adopt an Angel co-founder. “The 40,000 surgeries performed over 5 years were paying off in lower euthanasia numbers at area shelters, and we simply couldn’t let that progress be erased by a lengthy closure.”

1 of 2

County shelters, other rescue groups and individuals within a two-hour radius drive to Fix a Friend to spay and neuter homeless animals, feral cats and family pets.

According to a news release, Fix a Friend passed all inspections and recertifications to reopen for shelter pets November 12, then to individual appointments November 19.

Related Article: Pender County urges residents with special needs to use registry

Fix a Friend is located at mile marker 35 on Hwy. 17 in Brunswick County, about halfway between Wilmington and Shallotte.