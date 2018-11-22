Ministry holds Thanksgiving meal for first responders and military

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Serving those who serve. That’s what Warrior Family Ministries set out to do Thursday.

The non-profit held its fourth annual Thanksgiving dinner for all first responders. Veterans, active duty military, law enforcement and other first responders were welcome at the event.

Warrior Family Ministries was founded by a veteran and his wife. The organization offers support to all first responders.

One chaplain explains how this year’s event was a little different.

“The twist that we put on it this year was to ensure that all of our first responders did get food. Last year we noticed we didn’t have as many coming in. So this year, we were able to come up with the idea of delivering. So we’re making to-go boxes we have almost 400 to-go boxes going out all throughout New Hanover County,” said Lyndsay Millard.

Millard says they are also delivering to-go boxes to responders in Whiteville and Brunswick County.