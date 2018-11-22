More than 3,000 angels need your help this holiday season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – With widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Florence, many Cape Fear families will likely be struggling this holiday season to provide the basics. For many children, their Christmas wishes may fall to the bottom of “Santa’s” list.

But those kids’ wishes may be granted thanks to The Salvation Army of Cape Fear Angel Trees program which kicked off Nov. 16 and runs through Dec. 10.

On each of Christmas tree displayed, you’ll find printed “angels” that contain the name, age and gift suggestions for a child.

Major Mark Craddock, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army of the Cape Fear, says thousands of children across the region are assisted by this annual toy and clothing drive.

Usually each family is vetted by The Salvation Army to assess the level of need. With so much damage from Hurricane Florence, Craddock says The Salvation Army relaxed some of its criteria for vetting families this year to help more families.

The program assists children living in Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Pender and New Hanover Counties.

The main Angel Tree Christmas tree is located at Independence Mall in Wilmington and other angel trees are located throughout the area. You may also go online and register to purchase something for a child. Businesses or community organizations that would like to adopt angels or volunteer for the program should call 910-762-2070.

All unwrapped toy and clothing donations should be returned to The Salvation Army by Dec. 10 to one of these locations:

The Angel Tree in Independence Mall, Wilmington

The Salvation Army Family Store at 1411 Floral Parkway, Wilmington

The Salvation Army Family Store at 820 N. Second St., Wilmington

The Salvation Army Family Store at 4566 Long Beach Road, Southport

The Salvation Army is grateful for the community and community partners,” Craddock said. “Because of their generosity, we can serve residents in need at Christmas and throughout the year with our social service programs.”