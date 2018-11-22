Seahawk Men’s Basketball prepares for the Battle in the Blue Ridge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–UNCW Men’s Basketball hasn’t had the start to the season that they would of hoped for. The Seahawks sit at just 1-3, four games into the year.

C.B McGrath and UNCW hope that they are now trending in the right direction following a, 113-74 win over Allen on Sunday. It was a career night for Seahawk senior Devontae Cacok as he broke his own school record with 26 rebounds to go along with 22 points.

UNCW will have a chance to play over the Thanksgiving weekend as they head to Asheville for the Battle in the Blue Ridge. The Seahawks will play three games in three days, which will be a test of the depth as a team.

“This week we are going to split up our team into groups and see who really wants to play with some energy. We will see who really wants to be out there when the tip happens,”said UNCW head coach C.B. McGrath.

UNCW and Arkansas State will tip-off at 7:30 P.M. on Friday night from Asheville, NC.