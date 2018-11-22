Team of the Week: Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs

TEACHEY, NC (WWAY)–Its not often you see a team in sports have a chance to win five consecutive State Championships, but the opportunity is there for the Wallace-Rose Hill football team.

Last Friday night the Bulldogs took a step towards completing that goal, winning their first round game in the Class 2A Playoffs over Whiteville, 44-15. The game started off slow for both of the teams, but once things starting clicking for Wallace-Rose Hill they were nearly unstoppable.

- Advertisement -

“I think our slow start was just the emotions from the reality of what time of year it is. The bottom line was we responded at halftime. We came back the second half and played Bulldog football,”said Wallace-Rose Hill head coach Kevin Motsinger.

The Bulldogs have suffered a long list of injuries this season, including in the first half of their playoff game against Whiteville. That hasn’t stopped them from finding themselves in the second round of the Class 2A Playoffs, and it has something to do with the framework those before them have laid for the program.

“That is just something that is taught whenever you first get here. You got to always be ready at all times, because you never know what is going to happen. You have to be ready when your name is called,”said Bulldog senior quarterback Michael Basden.

Wallace-Rose Hill took one step closer to the 5th consecutive State title this past Friday, but now have yet another tough task ahead of them. In the second round, the Bulldogs will face a familiar face in conference foe Goldsboro.

“We can’t ever look down on them like their not good or anything. They are a really good team. If we don’t prepare for them this week, they might surprise everybody,”said Basden.

If they train continues to roll right for the Bulldogs through the playoffs, it will be something that hasn’t been done in quite sometime.

“You know I understand the reality of it, but they are teenage boys. A lot of time they kind of loose the perspective on that, but it’s so difficult. You have to have some luck and you got to stay healthy,”said Motsinger.

Wallace-Rose Hill will host Goldsboro on Friday night in Teachey. The Bulldogs will look to continue making history with a 7:30 P.M. start time in the Class 2A State Playoffs.