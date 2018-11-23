Bye, Bye Thanksgiving. Hello Christmas!

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Thanksgiving is in the rear view mirror. Black Friday is almost over and now it’s time to get ready for Christmas around the Cape Fear, which means lighting Christmas trees.

Magic in the air Friday night in downtown Wilmington as families and friends bundled up for the 10th annual holiday tree lighting. Part of the fun is, of course, seeing the big man in the red suit — Santa Claus! Hundreds of kids lined up to tell him what they want for Christmas. Each got a turn to sit on his knee and give him their list.

“Some barbie stuff …and a camper van and a barbie car … and a barbie house,” said Ava, a Wilmington resident.

“Mind craft people and roads block’s characters …and a big giant dinosaur,” said Cooper Jones Mason, a Wilmington resident.

The tree was officially lit at 6:25 PM; marking the start of the holiday season in Wilmington. Part of the downtown tradition is joining along to sing Christmas carols.

Miss Wilmington’s Outstanding Teen echoed what many were thinking: it’s good to see people happy again after Hurricane Florence.

“It’s really awesome to see how many people came out,” said Andi Creech, Miss Wilmington’s Outstanding Teen. “A lot of people have probably come out for many years and I am so happy that the turn out is like it is due to Hurricane Florence.”

The tree means more than just a tradition to families, who have not been able to return to their homes since Florence.

Cooper Jones Mason says he hasn’t been in his home since the storm but, his favorite part of the holiday is “when you wake up and see Santa’s footprints somewhere.”

Tomorrow is small business Saturday. It’s a chance to show those businesses here at home your support. This year it’s especially important after many were affected by Hurricane Florence. Take some time tomorrow to show them you care.