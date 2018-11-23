Entertain your Thanksgiving holiday guests with these cool events

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for something to do with your friends and family who may be visiting for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Cape Fear is hosting a variety of activities this weekend.

One of the more popular traditions is the 35th Annual Holiday Flotilla at Wrightsville Beach which happens Saturday night followed by a fireworks show.

“People get their boats all lit up looking good and parade them down Banks Channel,” said StarNews Features Reporter John Staton.

The event is so popular, anyone wanting to go should arrive on the island early to ensure a place to park and to see the boat parade.

“I always tell people its the busiest the beach gets when its not the summer,” Staton said.

Carolina and Kure Beaches will host its Island of Lights flotilla next weekend.

If you’d rather stay inside where its nice and cozy, check out comedian Basile. A Wilmington native, Basile comes back every Thanksgiving to do a comedy show at Dead Crow Comedy Room. He has entertained millions of fans in the United States, Canada, Europe, Austrailia and Africa. Click here to buy tickets.

“He tours all over the country and tours the Greek comedy circuit, he does shows in Greek and English,” Staton said. “He’s super funny.”

‘Tis the season for shopping but if you’d prefer to avoid big box stores with shoppers clamoring for doorbuster deals, head to downtown Wilmington for Fourth Friday Gallery Nights which showcases about 30 galleries.

“New Elements Gallery on Front Street has their 33rd Annual Holiday Show and Acme Art in the Brooklyn Arts District has all their artists doing a variety of stuff,” Staton said.

If you prefer to have a nice meal and watch live theatre at the same time, head to TheatreNOW to see “Christmas Cactus,” which is the venue’s annual dinner/theatre show.

“It’s kind of a play on ‘A Christmas Carol’ but its kind of like a weird comedy, romance, mystery,” Staton said.

The plot centers around a private eye named Cactus and some escaped convicts who show up at her office on Christmas Eve. One of them has been framed.

“It starts slow and builds up and the food is great,” and he adds, “Denise Gordon is a fine chef.”

Whatever you decide to do, enjoy the start of the holiday by getting out to explore what the Cape Fear has to offer.