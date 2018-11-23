CFPUA: Grease, debris caused sewage spill

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority says grease and debris accumulating in the line from a missing manhole ring and cover led to a sewage spill last night.

CFPUA says the spill started at 5:25 p.m. between the 600 and 700 blocks of Wellington Ave. The utility estimates 2,035 gallons of sewage reached a nearby storm drain tributary to Greenfield Lake. Crews cleared the blockage stopping the spill at 6:20 pm.

- Advertisement -

CFPUA says the area has been cleaned, and the spill was reported to the N.C. Division of Water Quality. The CFPUA laboratory will collect samples in the area to to determine environmental impacts.

Utilities routinely remind customers not to pour grease down drains. Click here for more information on how to properly dispose of grease.