Community support group brings Black Friday to Burgaw

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — We all know Black Friday means big sales on the season’s hottest gifts, but one couple used the occasion to give away free items to those devastated by Hurricane Florence.

More than two months after Hurricane Florence made landfall in southeastern North Carolina many people in Pender County, like C.J. Spencer, are still struggling.

Spencer and her dog Rex had to be rescued by helicopter after her house flooded up to the attic.

Once the flooding receded, she returned and set up a tent. That’s where she’s been living ever since, waiting on a FEMA trailer.

“I call them every day, everybody I talk to just can’t tell me who I’m supposed to talk to as far as the housing department of it,” said Spencer.

Spencer says she doesn’t want to sleep inside the house because there is still visible mold.

Despite losing just about everything, she says she wants to do what she can to help others in the community, opening up her property as a hub for supplies.

“This is a whole area that’s just lost everything. They lost everything in their closet, everything in their homes,” said Kristen McKeithan, who runs a community support group with her boyfriend Greg Pampell called Good Works.

The couple met Spencer while working to gut homes in Burgaw.

After collecting an enormous amount of clothing donations, they held a giveaway in Spencer’s yard Friday.

“It’s Black Friday, it’s the day after Thanksgiving. There’s no better sale in town other than all of this being free and it’s just delivering kindness to these river-flooded communities,” said McKeithan.

While McKeithan and Pampell helped those in need sort through clothes, Spencer grilled hot dogs, offering one to anyone that came by.

“We gotta all help each other. That’s what life is about,” said Spencer.

McKeithan says they currently have more clothing donations than they have room for, but they will be holding more giveaways in the future and eventually may need more.