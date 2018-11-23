Deer rams into volunteer at North Carolina charity run

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A volunteer at a Thanksgiving Day charity run has been hospitalized after getting struck by a deer that wandered into the fundraiser.

Iredell County medical officials told the Charlotte Observer that the gatecrashing deer rammed into the volunteer at the “Turkey Trot” 5K race in Mooresville. They say the person was handing out water to competitors at the time.

The volunteer sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Officials did not provide the person’s name.

The run is an annual fundraiser for The Christian Mission nonprofit.