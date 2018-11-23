Home without working smoke detector damaged by fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Investigators say there was no working smoke detector inside a Wilmington home damaged by fire early Friday morning.

The fire was reported at 703 Varsity Drive at 3:29 a.m.

According to the Wilmington Fire Department, fire was coming from the front door of the single-story home when crews arrived.

One person who lived in the home told firefighters no one else was inside.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire, which started in one of the rear rooms of the house. The fire caused significant structural damage.

An investigator with the fire marshal’s office determined the fire to be accidental.

The home did not have a working smoke detector, said WFD Battalion Chief Greg Fix.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident.