Salvation Army needs help making 3,000 Christmas wishes come true

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Christmas is a special time of year for many. After Hurricane Florence, many families are struggling to celebrate the season. The Salvation Army has promised to make 3,000 children’s Christmas wishes come true.

Salvation Army’s Major Mark Craddock says they still have a big need. The former Harris Teeter in Ogden Park is the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree distribution center. Hundreds of toys and clothes fill the center but there is still a lot of open space that should be filled.

Craddock says it takes just three steps to participate: adopt a child, buy a gift and return it to the Salvation Army by December 10th. There are multiple ways to access the Angel Trees to adopt an angel including at Independence Mall, some local businesses and on the Salvation Army of Cape Fear Facebook.

“What we at the Salvation Army find is that if we can help people have a good Christmas then, money that they might divert from other family needs such as rents and medicines and food they can actually put back into those needs,” said Craddock.

On December 5th, the Salvation Army and King of Christmas will be giving away 500 new Christmas trees at the Angel Tree distribution center to anyone who may need one.

Craddock says the Salvation Army works to recreate amazing Christmas memories for every child each year.