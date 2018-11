Every week Wills Maxwell gives a humorous report on the strange news stories that WWAY did not cover. This week’s stories are:

A Taiwanese Grandpa plays Pokémon Go with 15 phones attached to his bike.

Japanese cadets participated in “Topple the Pole” festival.

The first portrait made by artificial intelligence sold for $432,500.

