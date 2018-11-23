WPD reports another ShotSpotter alert Friday morning

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say there was yet another ShotSpotter alert Friday morning.

WPD spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron said it happened around 10:50 a.m. in the 800 block of N. 30th Street.

Dandron said there have been no reports of injuries or property damage so far.

She said WPD is still searching for whoever fired the shots.

If you have any information, call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609, by using Text-a-Tip or calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 531-9845.

Earlier this week WPD said officers had responded to 20 ShotSpotter alerts over a period of about four days in the same part of town. No injuries have been reported.

Police said a man drove himself to the hospital after being shot early this morning, but they do not believe it is connected to the ShotSpotter alerts.