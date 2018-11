WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Four Cape Fear area teams were in action on the football field on Friday night in the second round of the state playoffs. Two teams advanced and two saw their seasons come to an end.

Goldsboro 14 , Wallace-Rose Hill 58

Southwest Onslow 29 , South Columbus 20

Dudley 42 , New Hanover 21

Garner Magnet 21 , Hoggard 38