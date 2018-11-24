34th Annual Holiday Flotilla draws hundreds

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Wrightsville Beach kicked off the holiday season with the 34th annual Holiday Flotilla on Saturday.

Hundreds came out to watch the holiday parade on the Intracoastal Waterway. The event was presented by Blockade Runner, featuring boats lit up for the holiday.

Jennifer Sulzer says this was one of the first times after Florence that she saw everyone enjoy time together.

“We were trapped for about a month. And finally being able to get out and finally being able to come together as a family and things like that, it was really nice,” said Jennifer Sulzer, who was trapped with her family in their Burgaw home.

The event started at 6pm and wrapped up with fireworks