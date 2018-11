WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Extremely heavy downpours have forced USS 421 near the USS North Carolina Battleship to close. The flooding in the area has made the roadway impassable.

The highway is inaccessible via the US-76 E near Belville.

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Waze indicates “standstill traffic” on US 74 E near Belville just before the ramp exit.

Remember turn around, don’t drown.