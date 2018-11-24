Super Saturday Christmas Parade carries on despite flooding

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach residents did not let it rain on their parade Saturday. Their Super Saturday event kicked off the Christmas season.

Super Saturday started off with the annual Christmas parade. Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith says they usually have tons of golf carts and trucks decorated for the parade.

Earlier Saturday morning, there was major flooding in some parts of the town that left people worried the parade would be cancelled.

“We’re so happy this year that we didn’t get rained out. We had a lot of rain this morning and a very high tide, so our roads are still a little wet. But you can see, we’re following through with our tradition and we top it off this afternoon with a tree lighting and visit from Santa at the fire station, and a flotilla at dark,” said Mayor Debbie Smith.

Smith says some of the golf carts were not able to come out because of the flooding. She says they still followed their normal route.