WFD: Lightening strike starts house fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Departments responded to a call about a structure fire at 2011 Washington Street Saturday morning.

Officials say the call came in at 10:53am.

Firefighters reportedly saw flames coming from the exterior of the home. Officials say firefighters kept the fire confined to the exterior of the home and quickly put it out.

Officials say the fire did not spread into the home and no injuries were reported.

The fire was reportedly caused by a strike of lightening.

Officials say the scene was cleared by 11:15am, and they estimate the damage to be around $2,000.