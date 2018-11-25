Elizabethtown Christmas parade brings families together after Florence

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Families and friends got together Sunday to kick off the holiday season. The annual Elizabethtown Christmas parade came through town Sunday afternoon.

Families lined the streets in Elizabethtown to join in the holiday celebration. Students, businesses and even county commissioners came out to for the parade.

One resident says it has been a tough couple of months because of Hurricane Florence, but the parade brought people together.

“I think it’s just really a sense of normalcy. You know, September was really rough and in October, there were some that were still out of their homes. So it’s nice to be able to have something to come to that’s a constant that you can kind of depend on and get you back in the Christmas spirit,” said Tracie Vestal.

Vestal has been bringing her family to the parade for years. She says everybody knows each other and it’s a special tradition.