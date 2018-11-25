First weekend of Lu Mil Vineyard Christmas Light Show

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Lu Mil Vineyard was hit hard by Hurricane Florence. The vineyard had some major damage to their land, but the Christmas Light Show must go on.

The annual Light Show kicked off Saturday night. President of the Corporation Ron Taylor says they had people from all over the state. Taylor says the vineyard suffered a lot of damage from Florence and they rely on the business they get from the Christmas season.

“We were very dependent on the environment that we’re in and the geography that was affected by Hurricane Florence. So Florence not only got a lot of our grape crop, but it did a lot of extensive damage to our roads here at the vineyard. And we didn’t have our ornaments up at that time. We’ve been putting up lights for nine weeks,” said Ron Taylor.

You can visit the Lu Mil Vineyard Facebook page to find dates and times of the light show.