Golden Corral customer helps save choking baby

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A baby choking on mashed potatoes at a restaurant during Thanksgiving was saved by a quick-acting patron who performed first aid.

News outlets report that Hannah Jarvis and her 7-month-old daughter, Calli, were celebrating Thanksgiving at the Golden Corral restaurant when the baby started choking.

Restaurant patron Debra Rouse performed back blows on the baby, who started breathing again.

Jarvis said her daughter was later treated at an emergency room and is doing fine.

If you know how to reach Rouse, contact Jarvis on her Facebook page or by calling 828-275-5578.