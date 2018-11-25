Two confirmed tornadoes in Carteret Co. damage homes, knock out power

Two confirmed tornadoes on Saturday afternoon left nearly 15,000 without power with scattered damage to parts of Carteret County.

The National Weather Service in Morehead City/Newport reported an EF2 tornado that was on the ground from 2:10-2:16 p.m. It began near the intersection of 8th Street and Ocean Drive, cross Ocean Drive and went between 8th and 7th Street. It had a wind speed of 120 mph and traveled 2.8 miles in the Emerald Isle area. The maximum path width was 75 yards.

- Advertisement -

The NWS reports the first tornado to make landfall was an EF0 and was near Cape Carteret and made landfall from 2:06-2:07 p.m. along the shores of Bogue Sound near Bayshore Drive. It moved north-northwest across Live Oak Drive. It had winds of 80 mph, was 70 yards wide and cover .35 miles while on the ground.

The EF2 tornado damaged several homes with siding damage and a work trailer overturned. One home lost a good portion of its roof.

The NWS reports an eyewitness saw the EF0 tornado move down the street. Damage included minor uplift of a porch along with some siding and tree damage. You can read more on the event here.