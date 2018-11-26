ACC issues 1-half suspensions to 7 players involved in UNC-NC State brawl

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended and reprimanded seven players who took part in an end-zone brawl following North Carolina State’s victory over North Carolina.

The league said Monday that four players from UNC and three from N.C. State will be suspended for one half of their team’s next game.

The players suspended were Dominique Ross, Patrice Rene, J.K. Britt and Jeremiah Clarke of North Carolina, and Freddie Phillips Jr., Tyler Jones and Justin Witt of N.C. State.

The Tar Heels must sit out for half of the 2019 season opener against South Carolina, while the N.C. State players will miss part of this week’s game against East Carolina. The schools will determine whether it’s the first or the second half of those games.