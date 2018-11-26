Ban burn lifted in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A burn ban in unincorporated areas that has been in effect in New Hanover County since the hurricane has officially been lifted as of Monday.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Frank Meyer says fire risks have decreased as debris collection is near completion.

- Advertisement -

The City of Wilmington and the towns of Carolina, Kure, and Wrightsville Beach each have their own restrictions on open burning, and the lifting of the burn ban only applies to the unincorporated areas of New Hanover County.