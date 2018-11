BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (StarNews) — A Brunswick County man pleaded guilty Monday to abusing a young girl in Ocean Isle Beach.

45-year-old James Christopher Fulford pleaded guilty to one count of felony child abuse.

Under a plea deal, an additional charge of indecent liberties with a child was dismissed.

Fulford received a suspended sentence of between 8 and 19 months.

He will be placed on supervised probation for two years.

