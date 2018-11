WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Museum has some exciting news to share. They’re being designated as an affiliate to the Smithsonian Institute.

Established in 1996, Smithsonian Affiliations is designed to facilitate a two-way relationship among Smithsonian Affiliates and the Smithsonian to increase discovery and inspire lifelong learning.

It will give the Cape Fear Museum opportunities to borrow Smithsonian artifacts and traveling exhibits.

