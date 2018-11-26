Experts warn holiday shopping is prime time for human trafficking recruiters

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WPEC) — Black Friday and the crazy holiday shopping season: the sales, the decorations.

The last thing on your mind is probably human trafficking.

But a Florida victim’s advocate says this is prime time for sex crimes and there’s a tactic criminals are now using that parents need to know about.

Young faces, including teens, are being used as recruiters. They might say they work for a modeling agency.

Then they’ll ask for a cell phone number.

“And begin a grooming process and also social media because they can use GPS coordinates to locate the child,” said Lynne Barletta, founder of Catch The Wave of Hope.

