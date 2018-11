PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A early morning fire that killed hundreds of pigs Saturday in the Penderlea area has been ruled accidental.

The fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. off Bull Tail Road.

According to Pender County Fire Marshal Tommy Batson, one structure burned that contained swine. Batson says the cause of the fire was a mechanical failure in a motor.

Fire crews from Penderlea, Shiloh, Atkinson, and Harrells battled the flames.

The building was destroyed.