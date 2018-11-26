How to be eligible for continued FEMA rental assistance

WILMINGTON, NC (Press Release) — Survivors of Hurricane Florence who received initial rental assistance from FEMA may be eligible for continued rental assistance.

To be eligible to apply, survivors must meet the following conditions:

They were awarded initial rental assistance and used it as intended. The initial

assistance award covers two months.

They are unable to return to their pre-disaster residence because it is uninhabitable,

cannot be accessed or is not available due to Hurricane Florence.

cannot be accessed or is not available due to Hurricane Florence. They cannot pay for housing without assistance.

They are not receiving temporary housing help from any other source.

They are developing a longer-term or permanent housing plan, or can demonstrate

Survivors applying for Continued Rental Assistance must:

Complete an Application for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance. The application is automatically mailed to homeowners whose FEMA verified

property loss exceeds the amount initially awarded. Otherwise, to get a form, call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362

or 800-462-7585 (TTY) or visit a disaster recovery center. To find center

locations and hours, visit FEMA.gov/DRC

Submit the following documents with the completed application: Pre- and post-disaster income for household members 18 and older. Those 18

and older who are not working must submit a signed, dated statement as to why

they are not working now if they did so before the disaster. Proof of pre-disaster housing costs (copy of lease and utility bills, renters

insurance). Proof of post-disaster housing costs (copy of current lease or rental agreement

signed by the applicant and the landlord). Rental receipts, canceled checks or money orders showing the rental assistance was used to pay rent or a security deposit.

Return the completed form and supporting documents to FEMA in one of the following

ways:

ways: Take them to a disaster recovery center. To find center locations and hours,

download the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish, the ReadyNC app, or

visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Upload them to their disaster account at DisasterAssistance.gov. Mail them to FEMA, PO Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055. Fax them to 800-827-8112.



FEMA will evaluate the request to determine if the applicant is eligible. It is important for applicants to keep FEMA updated with their contact information and housing status.

Rental assistance from FEMA is a grant that can be used to help pay for a safe, sanitary and functional place to stay while survivors make repairs to or rebuild their storm-damaged homes.

Rental assistance may be used for security deposits, rent and the cost of essential utilities such as gas, electric, oil, trash and water at a place other than the damaged home.