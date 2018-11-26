Hurricane Florence victims: Here’s how to get a free Christmas tree

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Salvation Army and King of Christmas have partnered together to provide new, artificial Christmas trees for residents of Cape Fear who were impacted by Hurricane Florence.

The two organization will distribute 500 trees, while supplies last, on Wednesday, December 5, from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Salvation Army Christmas Center located at 6840 North Market Street.

Families requesting a new, artificial tree will need to bring verification of involvement with Hurricane Florence such as their FEMA number or insurance paperwork.

“Many Cape Fear families continue to rebuild their lives after Hurricane Florence,” says Major Mark Craddock of The Salvation Army of Cape Fear. “A part of the rebuilding process involves re-establishing family traditions such as Christmas Trees. By providing Christmas Trees we help Cape Fear families free up needed resources for other parts of the rebuilding process.”

“King of Christmas is a Pennsylvania based Artificial Christmas Tree Company,” states Seth Taylor of King of Christmas. “Every year we organize a Christmas tree give away to underprivileged families or areas affected by a natural disaster. This year we are interested in organizing a giveaway in Cape Fear for the families affected by Hurricane Florence. There is no cost involved. We are pleased to work with The Salvation Army to organize the Christmas Tree giveaway.”