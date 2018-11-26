Multiple Tabor City homes struck by bullets

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three homes, including one with several children inside, were struck by gunfire in Tabor City Wednesday night, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to Ten Mile Road in reference to shots fired.

A 28-year-old woman reported that her home was struck by bullets. She and her children, along with some friends were inside watching TV when they heard gunfire.

The five children inside the home are six and under.

Investigators say multiple rounds struck the woman’s home.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff’s office discovered that another home on Ten Mile Road was also struck by bullets. Another home on Ying Lane was also struck by gunfire as well.

No injuries were reported. The incident is being investigated.