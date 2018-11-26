Seahawk Men’s Basketball prepares for rivalry game with ECU

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–UNCW and East Carolina men’s basketball will renew their rivalry for the 66th time on Tuesday night at Trask Coliseum.

The Seahawks are coming off of a 2-1 performance over the holiday weekend at the Battle in the Blue Ridge. UNCW ended the tournament with a 82-65 win over Eastern Illinois on Sunday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

UNCW will now turn their focus to ECU, the Pirates come into the game with a 4-3 record. UNCW holds the all-time lead in the series, 36-29, winning nine out of their last ten games. It is a key game for the Seahawks in the non-conference portion of the schedule.

“Obviously it is important going forward to win games in non-conference play. They are playing better. They are starting to figure each other out too. So, we just got to see how it turns out,”said UNCW head coach C.B. McGrath.

Tip-off on Tuesday from Trask Coliseum is set for 7:00 P.M.