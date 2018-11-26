Students send cards, care packages to overseas soldiers

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One Brunswick County elementary school is sending the Christmas spirit to soldiers serving overseas.

Students at Southport Elementary School wrote cards and put them with packages filled with snacks and toiletries.

An employee at the central office has a son in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division who recently deployed to Afghanistan.

The students wanted to send him and his team care packages for the holidays.

Southport Elementary staff donated the funds to get the items to the soldiers.