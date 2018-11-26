Wilmington man allegedly rapes woman at gunpoint

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint.

Wilmington Police responded to the 400 block of N 5th Avenue just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The victim told police she tried to get 29-year-old Robert Daniels to move out of her apartment, but he turned violent.

He reportedly pointed a gun at the victim during the incident.

Daniels was arrested and charged with assault on a female, first degree rape, first degree kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun.

He is in jail under a $1 million bond.