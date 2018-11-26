Wilmington Police: Protect your packages this holiday season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cyber Monday means big deals online, but could it also mean big steals? Police say package theft is up this time of year, but there are ways to protect your parcels.

“With the holiday season, unfortunately, you know, it is robbing season,” said Crime Prevention Specialist Ed Pompey.

Shopping online has made holiday shopping more convenient. You can fulfill your families wish list without ever leaving the couch.

But what if you are not home when the packages are delivered?

“The first thing I recommend is make sure you get that tracking number. So that you can track that package whether you’re at work, whether you’re at home, whether you’re at the gym,” said Pompey.

Pompey says there is plenty you can do to prevent packages from being stolen off your porch.

“Home security systems, video surveillance systems, automatic lights, video doorbells, all those things to create a safer environment around your home,” he said.

Some retailers offer shipping alternatives., like Amazon’s locker at Whole Foods in Wilmington.

You can have your package shipped to the locker, and pick it up within three days.

“When you order on Amazon, it’s just right under the regular delivery spot, so instead of your home address, you just click that,” said Amazon Locker user Samuel Sisk.

Retailers like Target and Walmart offer a similar ship to store option. Target will even bring your items directly to your car.

Pompey says ask neighbors to keep an eye out for your deliveries, and do the same for them.

If you believe a package was stolen from your home, contact the retailer.