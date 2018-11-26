‘We’ve got to stop this’: WPD Chief wants guns off the streets after 25+ shootings

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There have been 25 reported shootings in Wilmington since November 10. That’s a rate of more than one a day.

“It’s troubling. You know, we had a saying back in the 1960s. It was, ‘You’re either part of the solution or you’re part of the problem,'” said Jimmy Pierce, who is the Executive Director of Kids Making It.

Kids Making It is a program on Castle Street for at-risk youth. The organization is just four blocks from the scene of one of Sunday’s three shootings.

Pierce says the violence needs to end.

“Like many problems in society, it’s multifaceted and takes a lot of people working at it from a lot of different angles,” said Pierce.

Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous says they want to get the guns off the streets.

“The shootings this weekend appear to be more random in nature. They’re not tied together. But last week’s shooting, clearly there is a gang nexus to them. Clearly, they were retaliatory type shootings,” said Chief Evangelous.

Chief Evangelous says they need the public’s help. Eight people have been arrested so far in connection with the shooting.

Police say six people have been injured in this recent string of shootings. Nobody has died yet.

“These stray bullets are going to go somewhere and someone’s going to get hurt or killed. So we’ve got to stop this. We’re committed to take these people off the street and put them in jail,” said Chief Evangelous.

Evangelous says Wilmington is not immune to the culture of gun violence.

“Certainly we need law enforcement we need counselors. We need mentors,” said Chief Evangelous.

Pierce says everyone needs to help each other do the right thing.