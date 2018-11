WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Once again the Cape Fear came out in droves for WWAY’s annual One-Day Blitz at Krispy Kreme.

This year, we shattered our record!

We have huge crowds donating non-perishable food for the Salvation Army’s food pantry.

We want to thank all of you for your generosity!

In the end, you donated 30 tons of food that day. That makes yet another year we’ve broken our giving record.