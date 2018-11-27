Army Corps of Engineers get extra $9.3M in funding

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving brought an extra $9.3 million in appropriations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District.

The funds are above the President’s fiscal year 19 budget of about $65 million.

The money will go to several projects including dredging, reservoirs, recreation and other services to the public.

The Wilmington District Commander Colonel Robert J. Clark says they are thankful for the additional funds and also “continue to appreciate the support from all of our local, state and federal stakeholders.”