Brunswick murder suspect moved due to mental health concerns

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (StarNews) — A woman accused of killing her mother in Oak Island has been moved to a state facility because of concerns about her mental health.

Julia Louise Copenhaver, 24, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with first-degree murder after her mother, Susan Copenhaver, was found dead in her Oak Island home. According to a safekeeping order issued one day after her arrest, Brunswick County jail staff requested she be moved to another facility. The request also came after she was charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner after reportedly spitting at a guard.

“Inmate has an extensive mental health history. Was just released from a mental health hospital in Virginia last week,” the order reads. “Our medical staff advised the inmate needs extensive mental health treatment that they cannot provide.”

The N.C. Department of Public Safety confirmed that Copenhaver is being held at the N.C. Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh.

