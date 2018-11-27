Clarkton man convicted of murder, gets up to 33 years in prison

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been convicted of murder for the shooting death of Lonnie Smith.

Harold Swindell, 48, of Clarkton, was convicted of Second Degree Murder and Possession of Firearm by Felon following a jury trial in Bladen County Superior Court. Swindell was sentenced up to 33 years in prison.

The case stemmed from a May 17, 2017 shooting that happened in the Oakdale Apartments in Clarkton. Witness testimony from the trial showed Swindell and Smith were arguing when the fight turned physical.

During the fight, multiple witnesses stated that Swindell pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired multiple shots into Smith’s back and legs.

Smith was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital where he died from the injuries he

sustained in the shooting.

Swindell turned himself in at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office the following day and has remained in custody since that time.

Following six days of evidence and more than three days of deliberation, the jury returned the unanimous verdicts.

“The jury was committed to following the evidence and clearly gave thoughtful consideration to all facets of this case. The victim’s family is pleased that their loved one’s killer has been brought to justice,” said Quintin McGee, chief prosecutor of the Bladen County District Attorney’s Office who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Shirley Smircic.