Coast Guard medevacs 2 burn victims from cruise ship off NC coast

ATLANTIC BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Coast Guard medevaced two crewmembers who reportedly suffered from burns on a cruise ship approximately 24 miles southeast of Atlantic Beach Monday evening.

A crewmember aboard the cruise ship Norwegian Escape reportedly contacted the Coast Guard at 3:50 p.m. and said two men suffered second-degree burns due to an accident in the engine room.

A Jayhawk MH-60 helicopter was dispatched to help the crew. Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted up the two men and transported them to the Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport in Nash County to meet awaiting EMS.

“Our crews train for a wide range of situations, so when we are contacted we are prepared to get people the help they need in a timely fashion,” said Thomas A. Botzenhart, Fifth District search and rescue coordinator.