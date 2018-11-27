First freeze is on the way for many in the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tonight could possibly be the coldest night in the Cape Fear so far this season.

The extreme weather this year has impacted plants. New Hanover County Cooperative Extension Agent Susan Brown says this fall has been mild but, forecast temperatures tonight could affect tender plants by burning some edges.

Brown says longer exposure to temperatures below 32 degrees can actually kill plants but, there are simple ways to protect them.

“You can simply get a sheet or blanket and cover them up but, be sure that as soon as the sun comes out the next day that you remove those off the plants so that they can get sunlight,” said Brown.

She says pots are also good alternatives to keep plants warm.

Brown adds that extreme weather conditions across the cape fear this year will affect your plants this coming spring.