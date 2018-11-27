Giving Tuesday: Brunswick County realtors produce 40,100 meals

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Giving Tuesday is a day focused on helping those in need. In Brunswick County, people had a blast while giving back.

Each year, the Brunswick County Association of Realtors gives back to the community in some way.

This year, in honor of Giving Tuesday, they decided to produce meals for Brunswick Family Assistance and other local food distributors.

“With the recent storms that we’ve had in the area, the hurricane earlier this year, a lot of the food drives, their coffers were decreased,” said Clifton Cheek.

Cheek is president of the realtors association. He says they partnered up with the Pack Shack, which puts together these feed the funnel parties.

But in order for the pack shack to come all the way to Shallotte, they had to commit to produce 40,000 meals. Though that may sound like a lot, Cheek says it’s actually a lot of fun.

“The fulfillment of providing food for families along with some great music, and they’ve got a gong that they’re playing it’s a whole electric energy,” said Cheek.

Pack Shack operations manager Shane Perkins says their non profit travels all over the country helping to provide food to those in need.

“Food and security is a big deal all across America, for folks who work hard, but at the end of the day they don’t have enough money to feed their families,” said Perkins.

One couple visiting from Raleigh heard about the event on TV. Although they aren’t realtors, they decided to come and help out anyway.

“This is Giving Tuesday, so we thought this was a good opportunity to do something for the community of Brunswick County,” said Jessie Oakley.

“It was a lot of fun, a lot of good music, some singing, dancing. And we made some meals for some folks,” said her husband Gil Oakley.

They ended up producing 40,100, 100 more than their goal.