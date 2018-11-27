Greensboro to host 2020 US Figure Skating Championships

GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) — Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Figure Skating announced the selection of Greensboro as the host city for the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

The championship dates are January 20-26, 2020 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. This will be the third time that Greensboro has been chosen to host the U.S. Championships in the last decade; previous dates: 2011 and 2015.

It’s one of the nation’s most prestigious figure skating event, with past champions including Michelle Kwan, Kristi Yamaguchi, Brian Boitano and Scott Hamilton. Champions will be crowned in ladies, men’s, pairs and ice dance at the championship and junior levels of the U.S. Figure Skating competitive structure.

“Greensboro did an outstanding job in hosting our U.S. Championships in 2011 and 2015,” U.S. Figure Skating Executive Director David Raith said. “Our skaters and our fans had high praise for the local organizing committee and how they worked to make our marquee event special. We look forward to returning to Greensboro.”

