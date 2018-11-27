Local artists create unique holiday gifts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Looking for a one-of-a-kind gift this holiday season? Check out the artisan holiday market. Fine artists, jewelers, painters, craftsmen, and chefs have a spread of unique gifts.

Michelle Conely created the Artisan Holiday Market to sell crafts by local artists.

- Advertisement -

About 60 talented residents across the Cape Fear have work on display at the Mayfaire shop.

The store is filled with an assortment of products from gourmet food to homemade soaps.

Conely says this year has been very hard for local artists to make sales and they need you to shop local this holiday season.

Related Article: 18th Century Christmas shows holiday celebrations from the past

“It’s been a rough year because the hurricane really messed up everyone’s schedule,” said Conely.

She says Florence cancelled UNCW’s Arts to the Masses. This hit artists the most this year.

The event was the biggest chance for local artists to make sales during the holidays.