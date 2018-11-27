CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) — Mack is back! Officials announced Tuesday that Mack Brown is coming back to coach football at UNC.

The announcement came after an emergency meeting with UNC Board of Trustees.

Brown agreed to terms to become the next head coach at North Carolina, a source told ESPN on Monday night, but his return was pending approval by the university’s board.

“Mack Brown has a proven record of building great teams, and he doesn’t just develop football players – he also develops people of strong character,” said Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. “He knows how to win championships, and he expects his student-athletes to win in the classroom and community, as well. We are excited about his plans for our football program, and I am thrilled to welcome Coach Brown and wife Sally back to Chapel Hill.”

News of Brown’s return came just 24 hours after the university fired head coach Larry Fedora after the loss to State in overtime 34-28.

“Sally and I love North Carolina, we love this University and we are thrilled to be back,” Brown said. “The best part of coaching is the players – building relationships, building confidence, and ultimately seeing them build success on and off the field. We can’t to wait to meet our current student-athletes and reconnect with friends, alumni and fellow Tar Heel coaches. We thank UNC’s Board of Trustees, Chancellor Folt and Bubba Cunningham for supporting our return to the Carolina family.”

Brown will be introduced as the Tar Heels’ head football coach at a noon press conference.

