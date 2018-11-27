NCDOT announces when new Surf City bridge will open

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — It been in the works for years and now the new Surf City Bridge will officially open next week.

North Carolina Department of Transportation announced a grand opening ceremony will take place Tuesday at 10 a.m. for the high-rise bridge.

- Advertisement -

NCDOT broke ground on the project back in October 2016. The $54 million bridge replaces the existing swing bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway on N.C. 50/210 in Surf City. At that time, the bridge was expected to be completed by November 2020.

The new bridge has 65-foot vertical clearance that will not need to open for vessels in the waterway, eliminating vehicle and vessel traffic delays from the bridge opening and closing.