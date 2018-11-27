New Hanover County students bring art to Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — How much holiday spirit do you have? Enough for a store window?

Some area students are proving they have plenty of spirit at New Hanover County’s Mayfaire shopping center.

Students from New Hanover County schools in grades kindergarten through 8th grade participated.

There are 22 holiday displays across the shopping center.

New Hanover County Arts Education Supervisor Jacki Booth says each group has a theme and was assigned a store based on the design.

“I’ve gotten to see so many folks taking time and stopping at the windows to really get a good look,” said Booth.

She says the project has taught the students real world design and hopes to continue this holiday partnership again next year.