One year since Mariah Woods went missing

One year later and questions are still swirling around Mariah Woods’ murder.

Three-year-old Mariah Woods went missing without a trace on Nov. 27 but Mariah’s biological father, Alex Woods, thought the story didn’t add up from the start.

“Someone just walked right up in there, grabbed the 3-year-old out of the bed and she didn’t cry, she didn’t scream?” Woods said in an interview with NewsChannel 12. “Nobody heard anything? Four people in the house, two adults and two kids someone just comes up and snatches the baby and walks out?”

Woods said he hoped for the best, but his world came crashing down when Mariah’s body was found six days later in a creek bed in Pender County. Mariah’s disappearance sparked a massive response from officials. Multiple organizations were called in to assist with the investigation, including the FBI.

